The video Rừng (Jungle) sends messages about the natural world, wildlife and environmental protection. It features Meritorious Artist-theatre actor Thành Lộc, rapper Yono Bigboi, singer-musician Vũ Cát Tường and saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — The natural world, wildlife and environmental protection are the themes of a video featuring Vietnamese performers on YouTube. The video called Rừng (Jungle) features Meritorious Artist-theatre actor Thành Lộc, rapper Yono Bigboi and singer-musician Vũ Cát Tường. Artists sing the theme song Rừng by Tường, accompanied by famous saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn. They sing in both Vietnamese and English. Beautiful images of forests in Việt Nam are featured in the video. Famous saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn performs in Rừng (Jungle), a music video that encourages young people to be involved in environmental protection. Photo courtesy of the producer Actor Lộc talks about forest destruction, wild animal killing, and why and how young people are involved in environmental protection. "Nature is destroyed when trees are cut down. We should work together to stop it," he said. The video was released on June 5 and has attracted more than 513,000 views. Lộc said: “I hope listeners will understand their duty to protect the environment when listening and watching our artists in the video." Lộc, 59, began his love for theatre from his parents, late People's Artist Thành Tôn and Huỳnh Mai, who both played a… Read full this story

Artists perform in video on environmental protection have 395 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.