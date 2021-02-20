APEC urges accelerated trade, digitization to boost Covid-19 recovery

Removing barriers to circulation Given the major drive to produce Covid-19 vaccines and accelerate vaccinations, governmental financial support programs, as well as successful endeavors by some economies to contain the pandemic, the global economy is expected to perform better this year than in 2020. In an April 2020 report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast global economic growth would reach six percent in 2021 and 4.4 percent in 2022, against its negative growth forecast of minus 3.3 percent for 2020. Analysts remain optimistic forecasting a GDP growth rate of 5.7 percent for the entire APEC region in 2021 and 4.1 percent in 2022, against a negative growth rate of minus 1.9 percent in 2020. The 27th APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting took place online due to Covid-19 In a joint statement following the MRT 27, APEC member economies displayed a consensus on the need to identify unnecessary barriers to trade and trade promotion efforts. "The Covid-19 pandemic once again put an emphasis on our interdependence and indicates the importance of keeping trade and supply chains free and open," said New Zealand's Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor. Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien appealed to… Read full this story

