Anti-COVID solutions being developed across the country

First-year students and lecturers at the University of Technology VNUHCM have developed an IoT-integrated automatic body temperature measurement and hand-washing machine for COVID-19 prevention and control. — Photo courtesy of the university HCM CITY — Universities, health institutions and IT companies have been developing a number of technologies and devices to help combat COVID-19. A team of first-year students and lecturers at the University of Technology VNUHCM in HCM City has, for instance, developed an IoT-integrated automatic body temperature measurement and hand washing device. Dr Võ Thanh Hằng, head of the Bách Khoa Green Innovation Club at the university, said: "Thermal scanners at airports are very expensive for the university to use. Manual body temperature measuring devices do not store data after measuring. So students had the idea of developing an IoT-integrated automatic body temperature measurement and hand washing machine that can be used at the university." "With its AI application, the machine can identify faces… Read full this story

