Thu Hiền Imagine, if you can, an island getaway in the heart of Hà Nội, with lush vegetation and peace away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Well, imagine no more, as there is an island getaway under the iconic Long Biên Bridge, just a few minutes from the Old Quarter. The ecological garden named ‘Experiencing Hồng (Red) River’ is located some 2.5km from the foot of Long Biên Bridge on the island called Bãi Giữa (Middle Island). Children ride bicycles to explore the surroundings. Photo courtesy of the garden The quiet garden welcomes visitors through a rough gate built of recycled bricks, where the lush 1,500sq-m space hosts two bamboo roofed houses. Visitors can prepare their lunch with baked clay chicken and vegetables grown in the garden and while waiting for the food to be cooked, they can cycle through the vegetable fields on the island. They then can watch the sunset on the small Lau Island, which was formed up by the river's silt, try stand up paddleboarding and even camp overnight. The service is the brainchild of Hà Đông Minh, who has 25 years of experience as a tour guide for inbound tourism. Minh set up Anytrails Ltd Company… Read full this story

An island getaway in the heart of the capital have 420 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.