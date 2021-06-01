After fast growth, domestically assembled cars face downtrend

The year 2020 witnessed many ups and downs of the car market. In H1, demand dropped dramatically because of Covid-19, but in H2, cars sold well thanks to the preferential vehicle registration tax. Domestically assembled cars dominate market The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported that 141,625 products were sold in July-November 2020, which was higher than that of the same period of the year before (134,710). It included 90,790 domestically assembled cars, exceeding the 74,000 products in the same period of 2019. The figures showed the strong rise of the domestic automobile industry. Most of the bestsellers in the top 10 in the first 11 months of 2020 were domestically assembled products, including Toyota Vios with 26,198 cars sold, Hyundai Accent with 17,522, Hyundai Grand i10 14,653, Kia Cerato 10,223, Mazda CX5 9,948 and Hyundai Santa Fe 9,462. High attention was paid to VinFast Fadil, which had impressive sales growth in 2020. The model has been at the No 1 position in the A-class segment since September 2020, with the number of sold cars rising from 1,515 in September to 2,816 in November. From July to November, 8,616 VinFast Fadils were sold, higher than the 8,239 Hyundai Grand i10s… Read full this story

