After Euro 2020 collapse, what now for Mbappe and Deschamps?

Kylian Mbappe holds his head in his hands after his decisive penalty miss against Switzerland. AFP/VNA Photo Peter Cowan Football, it turns out, is still played on grass rather than paper. That may be news to the Didier Deschamps' France, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 yesterday by Switzerland on penalties after a pulsating 120 minutes of play ended in a 3-3 draw. While Switzerland are by no means international minnows, pundits worldwide had tipped the French to progress from the last-16 tie with relative ease due to their status as a far superior side on paper. It seems the French players had been listening to those pundits and thought they could simply turn up to the National Arena in Bucharest and would be waved though to the quarter-finals. They played in fits and starts, and with nowhere near the level of cohesion or team spirit the Swiss displayed, acting instead as a collection of brilliant individuals, but individuals all the same in a team sport. The coach Deschamps will come in for plenty of criticism as the post-mortem is conducted from Paris to Nice, not least for his baffling decision to start with a back three with midfielder… Read full this story
