The design of Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province. — Photo courtesy of ACV HÀ NỘI — The State-run Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has said it wants to borrow US dollars from local banks for the country’s largest airport project, Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province. ACV's chairman, Lại Xuân Thanh, sent a report to the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, asking them to support the plan of borrowing and paying in US dollars in order to maximise benefits and efficiency. Thanh said as the interest rate in the foreign currency was lower than the Vietnamese đồng , it would help the firm to save on costs. According to ACV's leader, phase one of the investment project, estimated to cost about US$2.5 billion, was being focused on, but the COVID-19 pandemic had a great impact on economies around the world and in particular the aviation industry. As all international commercial flights were stopped in Việt Nam, it affected ACV’s main source of foreign currency revenue, while the outbreaks in some localities also significantly reduced domestic passenger volume. Thanh also said the pandemic has made it difficult to negotiate and sign contracts with partner companies as foreign experts had to undergo quarantine. Moreover,… Read full this story

ACV asks to borrow US dollars for Long Thành airport project have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.