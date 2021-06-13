Absent Park confident ahead of crunch UAE match

Football Coach Park Hang-seo of Việt Nam (centre), who is suspended for the 2022 World Cup qualifier, is still confident his team will triumph against the UAE on Tuesday. Photo webthethao.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will have to do without head coach Park Hang-seo in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against the host UAE on Tuesday but the South Korean is confident of a good result in his absence. Park is suspended for the match after he was given a second yellow card in the 2-1 win over Malaysia on Friday night in Dubai’s Al-Maktoum Stadium. The 63-year-old acted aggressively when his midfielder Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy was fouled by Malaysia's Liridon Krasniqi near the end of the game. His reaction resulted in a yellow card from Japanese referee Sato Ryuji. He was also booked in the match against Thailand on September 5, 2019. “I have received two cards and manage the team against the UAE. My reaction is to help Việt Nam reach our target of advancing to the last qualifying round. If we have good result and qualify, then my mission is complete,” Park said. “I watched the UAE in a match against Malaysia and we played them already in the first… Read full this story

