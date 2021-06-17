800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to HCM City must be administered within a week

800,000 vaccine doses donated by the Japanese government, which were delivered to Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport late Wednesday, have been transported to HCM City on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines HCM CITY — More than 800,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses out of the nearly one million doses donated by the Japanese government to Việt Nam would be used in the next vaccination drive in HCM City, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn. Sơn, who is leading the ministry's special task force to support HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control, said during a Wednesday meeting that as soon as the vaccines donated by the Japanese government arrived in Hà Nội, the majority of the shipment would be transferred to HCM City. On Thursday morning, the vaccines departed from Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport to HCM City, which is undergoing a serious coronavirus outbreak that has seen cases top 1,000. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control asked HCM City's Health Department to map out a vaccination scheme in which all the doses would be administered within 5-7 days. Besides prioritised groups including medical workers and people working on the frontline of the pandemic, during the next vaccination… Read full this story

