75-year-old man becomes Việt Nam’s 67th COVID-19 related death

The front gate of Củ Chi District Hospital which accommodates Củ Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital where Việt Nam’s 67th COVID-19 related death received treatment. Photo vtv.vn HÀ NỘI — A 75-year-old man with a range of underlying health issues from HCM City has become Việt Nam's 67th COVID-19 related death. The treatment subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Monday announced the passing of COVID-19 patient No 11,592. The patient was transferred to Củ Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 14. The man was suffering type 2 diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia. During treatment, his condition worsened, and he suffered progressive respiratory failure and sepsis. He was given mechanical ventilation, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication, but doctors were unable to save him. The cause of death was recorded as pneumonia due to COVID-19, progressive respiratory failure, sepsis, multi-organ failure and septic shock. As of noon Monday, Việt Nam has documented 11,647 domestic cases and 1,701 imported infections. The number of cases in the fourth wave now stands at 10,077, of which 2,445 patients have been given the all-clear. VNS
