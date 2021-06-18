71-year-old woman becomes Việt Nam’s 62nd COVID-19 related death

A sample collected for COVID-19 testing. Photo for illustration. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A 71-year-old woman with a range of underlying health issues from the southern province of An Giang has become Việt Nam's 62nd COVID-19 related death. The treatment subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday announced the passing of COVID-19 patient No 8,217 in Châu Thành District, An Giang Province. The woman had contracted pneumonia, suffered from high blood pressure and had been a type 2 diabetic for more than 10 years. On June 2, the woman returned from Cambodia to Việt Nam together with her daughter and grandchild via the Mộc Bài International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh, where they were all quarantined on arrival. After testing positive for the coronavirus two days later, she was hospitalised at Bến Cầu medical centre in a state of exhaustion and with chest pain. Her diagnosis was pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. On June 11, the patient was put on mechanical ventilation and received intensive care, however, due to the rapid progression of the infection, worsening respiratory failure and underlying chronic health problems, she did not respond well to treatment and died on… Read full this story

