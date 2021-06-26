7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to be trialled

PM orders strict COVID-19 prevention measures amid worsening situation in HCM City HCM City tech businesses develop solutions to combat COVID 26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses Repatriated Vietnamese citizens at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh Province wait to process their entry papers after landing in August 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Quảng Ninh has been selected as the location to pilot a seven-day quarantine policy for foreign arrivals that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this July, according to a health ministry decision issued on Saturday. They will need to introduce proof of vaccination, with the types of vaccines approved by World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Medicines Agency (EMA), or Vietnamese authorities. The second dose must be administered no less than 14 days and no more than 12 months prior to entry. The policy will also apply to people who have proof showing their full recovery from COVID-19. The discharge date from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 must not be more than 12 months prior to entry. But in… Read full this story
- End the MMR vaccine ignorance: Myths and online scare stories have seen children's vaccinations plummet and infections soar, which is why the Mail is launching a campaign to encourage parents to inoculate
- Cervical cancer is fully preventable, yet 200 women die of it every day in India!
- Why, when and where should I get a flu vaccine?
- Race horses imported from Hungary arrive in Shanghai
- Tesla's $2billion China 'Gigafactory' which covers the size of 121 football pitches may begin production 'within days' as the US automaker 'aims to make 3,000 cars a week at the plant by the end of the year'
- Wimbledon 2019: Lilly Becker, 43, and her ex Boris, 51, risk awkward run-in on star-studded fourth day of the tournament... a day after he attended with stunning British model Layla Powell, 31
- 'If my children were gay, that would be fine by me': Prince William says he would fully support his children over their sexuality - but fears they would be persecuted - as he opens up on the topic for first time
- 38 weeks pregnant: Relax your baby will arrive soon!
- ISIS 'already has a new leader' Abdullah Qardash, barely a day after former chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 'died like a dog' in US strikes as former Saddam Hussein army officer takes terror group's reins
- Allentown woman, possibly exposed to measles, ordered to remain quarantined by judge
7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to be trialled have 431 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.