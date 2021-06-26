7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to be trialled

PM orders strict COVID-19 prevention measures amid worsening situation in HCM City HCM City tech businesses develop solutions to combat COVID 26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses Repatriated Vietnamese citizens at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh Province wait to process their entry papers after landing in August 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Quảng Ninh has been selected as the location to pilot a seven-day quarantine policy for foreign arrivals that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this July, according to a health ministry decision issued on Saturday. They will need to introduce proof of vaccination, with the types of vaccines approved by World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Medicines Agency (EMA), or Vietnamese authorities. The second dose must be administered no less than 14 days and no more than 12 months prior to entry. The policy will also apply to people who have proof showing their full recovery from COVID-19. The discharge date from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 must not be more than 12 months prior to entry. But in… Read full this story

