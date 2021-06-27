323 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HÀ NỘI — A total of 323 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 15,643 so far, according to the Ministry of Health. Nine of them are imported cases who were quarantined after entering Việt Nam in Kiên Giang, Tây Ninh and Khánh Hòa provinces. The remaining 314 cases are domestic, including 200 in HCM City, 36 in Bình Dương, 20 in Bắc Giang, 15 in Hưng Yên, 15 in Quảng Ngãi, eight in Phú Yên, seven in Long An, six in Bắc Ninh, four in Nghệ An, two in Đà Nẵng and one in Bắc Kạn. Bắc Giang Centre for Disease Control confirmed an additional 45 cases which were previously detected in locked down areas. Fourteen provinces and cities have not seen any new cases in the past 14 days. As many as 182 patients were given the all-clear on Sunday, meaning 6,319 patients have now recovered from the disease. — VNS
