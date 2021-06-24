285 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Workers of the FPT Software Co. Ltd in Hồ Chí Minh City wait for COVID-19 vaccinations. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — There were 285 new COVID-19 cases detected on Thursday, raising the total number of patients to have contracted the virus to 14,232. Six of them are imported cases and were quarantined on arrival. The imported cases are in Khánh Hòa (4), Tây Ninh (1) and Hà Nội (1). The remaining 279 cases are all local transmissions. Of those, 162 are in HCM City, 27 in Bình Dương Province, 28 in Bắc Giang Province, five in Nghệ An Province, 20 in Đà Nẵng City, nine in Tiền Giang Province, eight in Phú Yên Province, seven in Bắc Ninh Province, five in Thái Bình Province, two in Hưng Yên Province, two in Tây Ninh Province, two in Long An Province, one in Khánh Hòa Province and one in Hải Phòng City. As of Thursday, Việt Nam had seen 1,726 imported and 12,506 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. The number of local infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 is 10,936. Fifteen out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases over the last 14 days. Two new fatalities raised the country's death toll to 72, according to the subcommittee for treatment… Read full this story

