Specialised decontamination vehicles spray disinfectants on Hà Huy Tập Street, Vinh City, the central city of Nghệ An on Monday after a COVID-19 infection case was detected. — VNA/VNS Photo Tá Chuyên HÀ NỘI — The health ministry on Monday evening confirmed a further 75 new local COVID-19 infections and five imported cases in six localities, bringing the daily increase to 272. A total of 236 among the 266 new local cases on Monday were detected in quarantine facilities or locked-down areas. The country's COVID-19 hotspot, the northern province of Bắc Giang, saw the largest increase with 121 domestic cases connected to known industrial clusters on Monday, followed by HCM City with 82, Hà Tĩnh Province with 22, Bắc Ninh Province with 17 and Tiền Giang Province with 14. The capital city of Hà Nội saw four new cases, Bắc Kạn Province had one, while the central province of Nghệ An detected the first case during the country's fourth wave, a 22-year-old woman who is a direct contact of a confirmed patient in Hà Tĩnh Province. The country has logged 7,523 cases since the beginning of the fourth wave of infections, accounting for the majority of the national caseload of 9,093 domestically transmitted since the… Read full this story

272 new COVID-19 infections and record-high 238 recoveries seen on Monday have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.