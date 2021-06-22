26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses Doctors bring Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention role model to UN peacekeeping mission COVID-19 National vaccination campaign: safety first Vietnamese public support closing wildlife markets and ending deforestation Outside of Đông Anh General Hospital. – VNA Photo HÀ NỘI – A 26-year-old man died 39 hours after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, the Centre for Disease Control in Hà Nội has announced. According to local health officials, the man received a dose of the vaccine at about 8am on June 20. At the time, his body temperature was 36.1 oC, blood pressure 130/80mmHg and heart rate 80bpm. As all his vital signs were considered normal and he had no underlying health conditions, he received his dose of the vaccine and stayed for half an hour at the local health clinic for observation before going home. Around 9.55pm on June 21, his family called the local clinic’s hotline and he was taken to Đông Anh General Hospital in a critical condition after fits of convulsion. He was pronounced dead around 11.15pm on the same day. According to city health officials, the man received a dose of AstraZeneca… Read full this story

