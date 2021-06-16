176 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday afternoon, one with unknown infection source

Local residents are tested in Hà Huy Tập Ward, Vinh City in central Nghệ An Province after a domestic case with unknown infection source was reported. — VNA/VNS Photo Tá Chuyên HÀ NỘI — A further 176 domestic cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday afternoon, including 174 in quarantined or locked down areas. Notably, the central Nghệ An Province reported a case which was not in quarantine before. The 34-year-old man lived in Vinh City. He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Tuesday and now is under quarantine at Nghệ An General Friendship Hospital for treatment. The infection source remains unknown. The case is under further epidemiological investigation. Bắc Giang Province recorded the highest number of cases with 128. Bắc Ninh Province recorded eight cases. All of the cases are factory workers in quarantined sites. As many as 35 cases were reported in HCM City. These cases were either in close contact with previously confirmed cases or linked to the outbreak at the HCM City's Tropical Diseases Hospital. Two people in close contact with confirmed cases and quarantined were from central Hà Tĩnh Province. Up to 24 cities and provinces have gone 14 days without new cases. Việt Nam’s total infections… Read full this story

