175 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday evening

The 175 new COVID-19 cases include three imported cases and 172 locally transmitted cases in Hồ Chí Minh City (43), Bình Dương (24), Tiền Giang (22), Đồng Tháp (21), Quảng Ngãi (21), Bắc Giang (12), Nghệ An (12), Long An (4), Đồng Nai (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Phú Yên (2), Bình Thuận (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Hưng Yên (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1); 137 of the local cases were detected in locked down or quarantined areas.
