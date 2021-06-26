A medical worker sprays disinfectant around a COVID-19 patient’s house in Quảng Ngãi Province on Saturday. — Photo thongtinchinhphu HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported a total of 175 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 11 imported cases. Of the domestic cases, 58 were in HCM City, 16 in Bắc Giang Province, 11 in Hưng Yên Province, 11 in Nghệ An Province, 10 in Phú Yên Province, eight in Đồng Tháp Province, seven in Hà Tĩnh Province, seven in Đà Nẵng City, six in Quảng Ngãi Province, five in Tây Ninh Province, five in Long An Province, five in Bắc Ninh Province, five in Bình Dương Province, two in Long An Province, two in Hải Phòng City, two in Hà Nội, one in Thái Bình Province and one in Cần Thơ City. A total of 108 out of the 164 local cases were detected in quarantine centres or locked-down areas. Of the two cases in Hà Nội, one is the direct contact of a previously confirmed case so was already quarantined. The epidemiological history of the other patient is being investigated. Eleven imported cases have been quarantined immediately after entry in Quảng Ninh (4), Khánh Hoà (2), Kiên Giang (2), An Giang… Read full this story

175 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Saturday have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.