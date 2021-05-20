Young people open animal rescue centre

The three founders of R House: Alex Ward (left), Geneva Marcelino (centre) and JayT, or Nguyễn Hoàng Thiện. In the very busy District 2 in HCM City, there is a peaceful place called R House. Opened by three young Vietnamese and foreigners, R House is a home that rehabilitates and rehomes dogs that have been saved by local shelters. The house has many dogs and cats. Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân talks with Geneva Marcelino, a founder and co-owner of R House about their activities in Việt Nam as well as their suggestions for people who want to rescue animals. Children play with dogs at R House. — VNS Photo Inner Sanctum: Can you tell us about R House and its founders? R House has three founders. The trio shares a common passion but brings a diverse set of talents to R House. Our young group of international dreamers met in Bangkok in 2015, and then in Manila and HCM City in 2016; we took a leap and created something totally unique in 2019. I’m Geneva Marcelino, from the Philippines. I am the one who came up with the concept, visualising the space and the inclusive community it would build. I have 10 years of professional advertising experience, a degree… Read full this story

