The percentage of women who buy electronic products online is nearly equal to that of men. — Photo iprice.vn HÀ NỘI — The percentage of women who buy electronic products online is nearly equal to that of men, according to an iPrice survey. The percentage of women shopping for these items was 38 per cent in the first quarter of last year, while the percentage of women shopping on e-commerce sites for the products was 43 per cent in the first quarter of this year . While more men said they shopped for electronic products online at 57 per cent in Q1, this figure decreased compared to the same period last year at 62 per cent. The report also showed that there is a change in the shopping age group of women. Specifically, the percentage of women aged 35-44 and 45-54 who purchased the items in this category online increased by 4 per cent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year. In addition, the older age group from 55 to 64 also had a slight increase of 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the group of younger female consumers aged 25-34 saw a sharp decrease… Read full this story

Women purchasing more electronics have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.