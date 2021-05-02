Woman working at a bar tests positive for COVID-19

A health monitoring station at Đồng Sơn Urban Area where the bar is located. — Photo nld.com.vn HÀ NỘI — A 28-year-old woman living in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. She had been working at Sunny Bar in northern Vĩnh Phúc Province when she came into close contact with a Chinese expert who earlier tested positive for the virus. He was part of a group of five Chinese experts who work at a mineral company located in Tân An Ward, Nghĩa Lộ Town in Yên Bái. Although quarantined on arrival, the man tested positive when he returned to his homeland. After completing a mandatory quarantine period from April 9 to 23 in Vĩnh Phúc, the expert visited a number of places in the province including Bảo Yến Hotel in Nghĩa Lộ Town and Hải Chấn Hamlet in Văn Chấn District. As well as the woman working in the bar, the Centre for Disease Control of Vĩnh Phúc Province and National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology have reported five more positive cases related to the Chinese patient. Further testing is being conducted to confirm the cases. The health ministry requested anyone who visited Sunny Bar… Read full this story

