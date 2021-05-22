Whole military ready for election day

Apart from boosting information dissemination about the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23, military agencies and units have encouraged locals to cast their votes with their highest sense of responsibility. In addition, they have asked its troops to check body temperature of all guests to their units, make health declarations, and observe the Health Ministry's 5K regulations. At polling stations, troops have been requested to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and make health declarations. Military medical units will also spray disinfectants at the polling stations before and after the elections. Attentively, at polling points in quarantine and lockdown facilities, COVID-19 prevention and control measures must be strictly exercised to prevent cross-infection. The People's Army Newspaper would like to introduce several photos of troops' preparations for the election. Translated by Song Anh

