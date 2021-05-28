Professor Thomas Preiss of the John Curtin School of Medical Research, Australian National University, said the production of mRNA vaccines is a new technology and involves several distinct steps. Preiss said mRNA is the basis for certain Covid vaccines like those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while AstraZeneca uses the viral vector technology. He said the more conventional AstraZeneca vaccine could probably be manufactured by an established vaccine producer in Vietnam of suitable size. Setting up the new technology for mRNA production would be more complex but still achievable. The country does not need to build a huge plant to make mRNA vaccines, and only needs several ordinary-sized clean rooms in which most of the processes could be carried out, he said. A health worker in HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in March, 2021. Photo by VnExpress/ Huu Khoa. Regardless of vaccine type, “Vietnam will have to build facilities that complies with the high medical manufacturing standards to make an efficient and safe Covid-19 vaccine.” For Vietnam to have an end-to-end solution for mRNA production it would need a facility to make the gmp-grade DNA plasmid, and a specialized bioreactor for the making of… Read full this story

What Vietnam needs to produce Covid vaccines under license have 275 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at May 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.