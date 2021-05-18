Voters on DK1 platforms complete early voting

Prior to Election Day, the early electoral groups on vessels Truong Sa 04 and 19 under Naval Region 2 were deployed to transport voter cards to naval officers and troops on DK1 platforms and other offshore units. As a result, all of them exercised citizens' rights and responsibilities by casting their ballots at the polls on May 16 to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure. According to naval Captain Le Dinh Viet, head of the Naval Region 2's electoral group, before the voting, the constituency effectively disseminated information about the significance of the election. Meanwhile, voters carefully studied the candidates' biographies, their action plans, and the voting process. Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, prevention and control measures were also strictly implemented at the polling stations to ensure safety for voters. As planned, electoral groups on vessels Truong Sa 04 and 19 will return to the mainland before May 20 and the ballot boxes will be handed over to the Naval Region 2 Command before May 23 for vote counting. The PANO introduces several pictures featuring the early election on DK1 platforms: Translated by Quynh… Read full this story

