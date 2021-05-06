VN talks defence relations with Canada and Laos

Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang talks over phone with Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang had phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan on Thursday. They said bilateral defence co-operation has grown toward effectiveness, with both sides implementing their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration and achieving encouraging outcomes in training, peacekeeping and maritime security. Sajjan lauded Việt Nam's role in ASEAN, as well as the bloc's role in leading and fostering the establishment of multilateral security co-operation mechanisms. He also took the occasion to commend the efforts of the Vietnamese Government and army in COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Giang said the new leaders of Việt Nam will press ahead with the nation's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification as well as defence policy of peace and self-defence, contributing to regional and global peace. He said Việt Nam wants to enhance relations with Canada on the basis of equality and mutual benefits. Both ministers agreed to further bilateral defence engagements in existing areas in line with the MoU with a focus on delegation exchange,… Read full this story

