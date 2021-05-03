Vĩnh Phúc doctor tests positive once for COVID-19, entire hospital locked down

Phúc Yên General Hospital where a doctor tests positive for COVID-19 once. Photo chinhphu.vn VĨNH PHÚC — A doctor working at Phúc Yên General Hospital in Vĩnh Phúc Province has tested positive for COVID-19 once. The doctor’s samples were sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for confirmation. The doctor has been quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. Phúc Yên General Hospital on Sunday night took the samples of 1,457 people including staff members and patients and their relatives for testing. Additional tests were taken on Monday morning. Also on Monday morning, Vĩnh Phúc Provincial Party Committee held a meeting about deploying measures to tackle COVID-19. Hoàng Thị Thúy Loan, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, requested the People's Committee and the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 strictly follow the directions of the Government and provincial authority on prevention and control work. The province will expand quarantine areas and arrange at least 2,000 extra hospital beds in the province. Vĩnh Yên and Phúc Yên cities will have at least 300 hospital beds and 10-15 testing machines, ensuring adequate masks, disinfection, temperature measurement and sufficient funding for pandemic control. Attention will be paid to tracing high-risk groups… Read full this story

