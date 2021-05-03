The play King Oedipus by the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema’s students will be performed at the 6th Asian Theatre Schools Festival. The festival will be held online in Beijing, China, from May 18 to 23. Photo Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema HÀ NỘI – The Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema will perform King Oedipus at the 6th Asian Theatre Schools Festival (AETC) held online due to COVID-19 in Beijing, China, from May 18 to 23. The play is staged by director Bùi Như Lai and features students from the academy. ” King Oedipus is by Sophocles, who is master of ancient Greek theatre and global theatre as well,” said Lai. “The script is really a challenge for any director and performing artists because of its ideals and the complicated development of the characters,” he said. As a result, King Oedipus has not been staged in Việt Nam before, according to the director. The main themes of the play are fate and free will; the conflict between the individual and the state; people's willingness to ignore painful truths; and sight and blindness. The director has modernised the work. The play focuses on the terrible tragedy of King Oedipus in the process of confrontation and determination to find… Read full this story

Vietnamese theatre artists to attend online Asian festival have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.