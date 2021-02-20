Vietnam-RoK agreement minimizes origin pressure on exports to EU

The Vietnam-RoK agreement on cumulation of origin of textile materials helps ease origin-related pressure on domestic textile and garment enterprises Concern over dual rules of origin Under the EVFTA commitments, Vietnamese business must satisfy strict rules of origin, in addition to meeting strict quality criteria, to enjoy preferential tariffs. Specifically, exports to the EU must be produced with fabric made in Vietnam or the EU or third countries that have signed an FTA with the EU, such as the RoK and Japan. Sixty percent of Garment 10 Corporation's exports are sold to the EU, with most exports to the EU manufactured according to partners' orders, but the corporation imports fabrics from China and Chinese Taipei, which are not eligible for the EVFTA incentives. A large number of textile and garment businesses have a similar problem. Since the price of Chinese materials is attractive, Vietnamese textile and garment companies import 60 percent of materials they need from China. This explains why the amount of Vietnamese textile and garment exports benefiting from EVFTA incentives remains modest. Investment in upstream development in order to manufacture raw materials is crucial for the textile and garment industry to take advantage of FTA incentives. However, according… Read full this story

