Vietnam records first death from adverse reaction to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A 35-year-old female medical worker in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang died on May 7 of anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a day earlier. Illustrative photo (Source: VNA) Doctor Tu Quoc Tuan, Director of the provincial Department of Health, confirmed the death late on May 7, making this the first death from adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam since the country started its inoculation drive using primarily AstraZeneca doses in early March. The woman was working at Tan Chau Region General Hospital and received the vaccine shot on May 6. After the injection, the patient went into shock and was treated by the Tan Chau Regional General Hospital in accordance with the protocol. The hospital also consulted with experts and doctors from the An Giang Province General Hospital and Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City via the online consutation system regarding the treatment. She was then transferred to the An Giang Province General Hospital, and the Ministry of Health instructed the Cho Ray Hospital to send intensive care specialists there to provide emergency assistance, but the patient did not survive. The official cause of death was registered as anaphylaxis, with…

