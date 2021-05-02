Automobile manufacturing and assembling is one of Vietnam’s prioritized industries Weak internal industrial capacity According to the Vietnam Industry Agency (VIA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Covid-19 epidemic exposed the limitations of Vietnamese manufacturing industries, which are heavily dependent on foreign supply chains, mainly on imported components, accessories and raw materials. At the same time, the industrial share of the GDP amounts to about 18 percent, a low level compared with other countries in the region. In addition, the capacity and competitiveness of many industries are weak, as reflected in the small number of industrial enterprises – only 80,000 processing and manufacturing enterprises – and by limited financial capacity and technology. The report shows that in 2019, Vietnam imported some US$40 billion worth of electronic components, including US$16.8 billion from the Republic of Korea (RoK), US$13.8 billion from China, and US$1.7 billion from Japan. The textile, garment and leather (shoes, bags) industries also imported US$2.47 billion of cotton, US$2.3 billion of fiber, US$12.69 billion of fabric and about US$5.61 billion of raw materials. The automobile manufacturing and assembling industry also imported nearly US$4 billion in spare parts, including US$0.7 billion from China, US$1.14 billion from the… Read full this story

Vietnam mulls solutions to boost added value of industrial production have 269 words, post on ven.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.