Vietnam files patent litigation for local rice varieties in Australia

Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said the agency has sent documents and photos to intellectual property (IP) officials Australia to clarify that the rice varieties named ST24, ST25 are developed in Vietnam by Ho Quang Cua. According to intellectual property authority IP Australia, T&L Global Foods Supply PTY LTD on April 22 sought to register 'Rice; Best Rice of the World' trademarks for the two varieties. It is the sixth company internationally – the other five are in the U.S. – to seek to appropriate ST25. Both were developed in Vietnam by farmer-scientist Ho Quang Cua, with ST25 going on to win the first prize in the 2019 World's Best Rice Contest held in the Philippines and ST24 the second prize in the 2017 contest in Macau. “We ask IP authorities in Australia to consider the matter, and to avoid possible disputes that could affect ST24, ST25 rice exports from Vietnam to Australia. “Relevant procedures to prove the rice varieties are Vietnamese need to be accelerated,” Hoa said. Ngan Tran, director of Maygust Trademark Attorneys in the Australian capital Canberra, said it takes three to four months to carry out checks for a patent registration…. Read full this story

