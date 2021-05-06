Vietnam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief

He made the affirmation during his phone talks on May 5 with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed the consistent solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people for the just cause of the Cuban Party, State, and people and objecting sanctions and hostile policies against Cuba. The sound relations between the two Parties lay a political foundation, and play an important role in boosting relations between the two countries, he said, adding that Vietnam stands ready to share renewal experience with Cuba. He suggested the two sides work closely to effectively carry out high-level agreements to develop the Vietnam – Cuba relationship into a deep, practical, and sustainable fashion. During the talks, Trong congratulated the CPC on its successful organization of the 8th National Party Congress, and Diaz-Canel on his election as the First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. He expressed his strong belief that the CPC will continue to lead the Cuban people to overcome formidable challenges and realize the goals set at the 8th National Party Congress so as to build a prosperous and sustainable socialist nation…. Read full this story

