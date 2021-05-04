A Vietjet plane lands at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet HCM CITY – Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 with positive indicators of recovery. During the period, the quarterly revenue and pre-tax profit of Vietjet's parent company totalled over VNĐ2.84 trillion (US$123.3 million) and VNĐ110 billion ($4.77 million), respectively. Its consolidated revenue and consolidated post-tax profit in the first quarter reached over VNĐ4 trillion ($175.7 million) and VNĐ123 billion ($5.3 million), respectively. Vietjet gained such profit from investments in finance and projects and new aviation services developed to offset the stagnant air transport business, the enterprise said in a statement. It also transferred all of the treasury shares it owned in the first quarter to strengthen its balance sheet and cash flow in support of the air transport sector. From January to March, Vietjet still maintained its efficient cost control through innovative and creative programmes and measures to cut back on expenditures while optimising fleet operations with a 52 per cent cost reduction and a year-on-year decrease of 39 per cent in costs for ancillary sale and administration. Vietjet transported nearly 3.6 million passengers on more than 21,000 flights over the… Read full this story

Vietjet posts positive business result in Q1 have 277 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.