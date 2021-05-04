Việt Nam’s digital economy to hit $52 billion by 2025

Việt Nam is emerging as the most digital of all economies in the region. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's digital economy will likely reach US$52 billion in value by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company. With gross merchandise value (GMV) of its internet economy accounting for more than 5 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2020, Việt Nam is emerging as the most digital of all economies in the region, the report said. Last year, the Vietnamese internet economy hit double-digit growth at 16 per cent year-on-year, the highest in Southeast Asia. The report noted all sectors except travel continued to grow in 2020, of which transport and food, and online media grew 50 per cent and 18 per cent compared to 2019. Only online travel dropped 28 per cent in terms of GMV but is expected to grow 25 per cent by 2025. "This year's seismic consumer and ecosystem shifts have advanced the internet sector in unimaginable ways, putting it in a stronger position than ever," the report said. Nguyễn Quang Đông, Director of the Institute for Policy Research and Communication Development, said the digital service industry is… Read full this story

