Việt Nam’s ‘blue beret’ medical soldiers fulfil mission despite COVID-19

Staff at the Level-2 Field Hospital No 2 receive online training on COVID-19 prevention and control.— Photo courtesy of Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations HÀ NỘI — Major Cao Thuỳ Dung, Chief Nurse at the Level-2 Field Hospital No 2, was emotional on returning to Việt Nam on April 24 together with other hospital staff. "The moment flight C17 landed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội after flying from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, touched me the most. The joy of returning to my Fatherland and my family after nearly 18 months away was overwhelming." After taking on a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in November 2019, the Level-2 Field Hospital No 2 had to extend its stay, scheduled for one year, to nearly 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties that came with it. However, with great will and determination, the "blue beret" medical soldiers overcame the difficulties and completed their mission. "When we heard that the hospital and its staff would be staying longer in the area, many of us felt depressed," Captain Nguyễn Việt Phương, Head of the Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases Department and Head of the Level-2 Field Hospital No…

