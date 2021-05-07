Việt Nam sees 40 new local COVID-19 infections, including 11 at National Cancer Hospital

National Cancer Hospital’s Tân Triều facility under lockdown starting Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry confirmed 40 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections on Friday evening, including 11 at the National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) in Hà Nội, 10 of whom were reported earlier in the day . Seven patients under treatment at the Tân Triều facility of the hospital along with four relatives of patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the ministry. Three facilities of the hospital in Hà Nội, the largest cancer hospital in the country, with about 5,000 people – including staff, patients, carers and service workers – were ordered to quarantine at the hospital early on Friday morning until further notice. Hà Nội also recorded nine more patients in Thường Tín District – including one-year-old and eight-year-old girls. Two of the nine likely caught the virus from coronavirus-positive Chinese experts at the same hotel during a visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng in late April, and seven of their direct contacts are now positive to the virus. They are now treated at the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội,… Read full this story

