A nurse prepares an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose for administration. — VNA/VNS Photo Thế Duyệt HÀ NỘI — A 35-year-old female medical worker in the southern province of An Giang died on Friday of anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a day earlier. Từ Quốc Thuấn, director of An Giang's health department, confirmed the death late on Friday, making this the first death from adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in Việt Nam since the country started its inoculation drive using primarily AstraZeneca doses in early March. The woman was working at Tân Chân Region General Hospital and received the vaccine shot on Thursday. After the injection, the patient went into shock and was treated by the Tân Châu Hospital in accordance with the protocol. The hospital also consulted with experts and doctors from the An Giang Province General Hospital and Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City via telemedicine regarding the treatment. She was then transferred to An Giang Province's General Hospital, and the Ministry of Health instructed Chợ Rẫy Hospital to send intensive care specialists there to provide emergency assistance, but the patient did not survive. The official cause of death was registered as anaphylaxis, with an… Read full this story

Việt Nam records first death from adverse reaction to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.