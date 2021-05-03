Việt Nam could lead region in renewable energy development: German news outlet

A solar power plant in Bình Định Province. Việt Nam is forecast to soon lead Southeast Asia in renewable energy development. VNA/VNS PhotoNguyên Linh BERLIN — Việt Nam will soon lead Southeast Asia in renewable energy development, Germany's Energiezukunft news outlet highlighted in a recent article, describing the country's energy transition as very impressive. Việt Nam is experiencing a solar boom, with 11.6GW of power of this kind added to the national grid last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Only 105MW of solar electricity was installed in the country in 2018, and the figure rose to 5GW only a year later, and even to 16.5GW in 2020, the article said, adding this is a considerable increase compared to other nations at the same time. As demand for energy in the Southeast Asian country is forecast to shoot up dramatically, big players in the field have invested heavily in solar energy plants. Last summer, a 45MW plant was put into operation in the central province of Ninh Thuận by Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation, contributing some 76MWh per year. The firm is carrying out another five 245MW plants in the country. The successful solar energy story in Việt Nam… Read full this story

