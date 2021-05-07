Việt Nam, Cambodia lift trade ties

A shoe production line for export. Apparel and footwear materials are among Vietnamese key export products to Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên held a working session with Cambodian Ambassador to Việt Nam Chay Navuth in Hà Nội on Thursday to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, industry and energy. Diên expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Cambodian Government and with prevention and control measures, Cambodia will soon wipe out COVID-19 and restore its economy. On the occasion, he presented 10,000 anti-bacterial cloth masks to the Cambodian Embassy in Việt Nam, and 10,000 others to each of the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce; Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation; and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Both sides spoke highly of bilateral trade ties over the past years, with an annual growth of around 18 per cent during 2010-2019. Last year, two-way trade tripled from 2010. In 2019, it reached US$5.2 billion, surpassing the target of $5 billion. They expressed their belief that the figure will grow more strongly in the near future. The two sides agreed to maintain and renovate customs clearance model at border gates on… Read full this story

