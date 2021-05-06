Việt Nam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds phone talks with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches much importance to and wants to deepen its special friendship with Cuba, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has said. He made the statement during phone talks on Wednesday (Hanoi time) with the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed the consistent solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples for the just cause of the Cuban Party, State and people and objecting sanctions and hostile policies against Cuba. Sound relations between the two Parties lay a political foundation, and play an important role in boosting relations between the two countries, he said, adding that Việt Nam is ready to share its experience with Cuba. He suggested the two sides work closely to carry out high-level agreements to develop the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship in a deep, practical and sustainable fashion. During the… Read full this story
