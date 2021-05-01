V.League 1 matches to be played behind closed doors

Football Hà Nội FC captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết (left) challenges Bình ĐỊnh’s striker Nguyễn Xuân Nam during their V.League 1 on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of VPF HÀ NỘI — The V.League 1 match between Hà Nội FC and Sài Gòn FC will be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the capital club said: “The Hàng Đẫy Stadium will not open for supporters including those with season tickets for the match between Hà Nội and Sài Gòn on May 2. It is because of the recent cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the community.” Hà Nội are currently sit in 10th place in the league after their loss 0-1 to Bình Định on Wednesday. They are out of top six teams who could vie for the silverware in the next stage of the national league. Speaking at the post-match briefing, new coach Park Choong-kyun confirmed that he was always prepared for the worst. The South Korean said he has not even unpacked his suitcase since his arrival. Hà Nội still can jump back to the top six if they win their two remaining games and hope other teams above them drop points. Meanwhile Sài Gòn… Read full this story

