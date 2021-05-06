U22 players called up for training camp

Midfielder Nguyễn Hữu Thắng seen during last Việt Nam’s U22 camp. He is one of 34 players called to practise for coming tournaments this year. Photo courtesy of VFF Football HÀ NỘI — Coach Park Hang-seo has selected 34 young players for a training camp to prepare for the Asian U23 Football Championship qualifiers and 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games later this year. The four goalkeepers, eight defenders, 15 midfielders and seven strikers will train in Hà Nội from May 11 to June 6. The South Korean coach chose outstanding athletes such as midfielder Nguyễn Hữu Thắng (Viettel), forwards Nguyễn Trần Việt Cường (Becamex Bình Dương), Mai Xuân Quyết (Nam Định) and Huỳnh Công Đến (Đà Nẵng). They all impressed coaches with their performances in two friendly matches with the senior team four months ago. The team also sees the comeback of raising star Nguyễn Hai Long of Quảng Ninh. The 21-year-old has not played for his club this season because of a knee injury that forced him out of Park’s last December camp. Talented goalie Y Eli Niê of V.League 2 side Đắk Lắk also returns after a long absence because of a leg injury and a ban from the Việt Nam Football Federation’s… Read full this story

