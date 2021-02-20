Reviving the traditional craft village Made completely manually, delicious Tuy Loan rice paper is an indigenous specialty favoured by visitors to the village. There was a time when the making of rice paper in the village faced the risk of disappearing; however, thanks to the concerted efforts of every villager, the craft has gradually been revived. The family of 83-year-old Dinh Thi Tuy Phong in Tuy Loan Dong 2 hamlet, is one of 10 households in the village that maintain the making of rice paper all year round. To prepare a batch of rice paper, Phong and his 46-year-old daughter, Nguyen Dang Thai Hoa, have to get up at 2AM to complete all steps, from preparing rice flour to stoking the stove. According to Phong, her facility uses around 7 to 8 kg of rice to produce 400 rice papers, each with a diameter of 40 cm. From the beginning of the first lunar month to the Lunar New Year,10,000 rice papers are made to serve the demand of customers. In addition to choosing the right varieties of rice and sesame, firewood and charcoal are very important factors needed to produce high-quality rice papers. Only quality firewood and coal can… Read full this story

Tuy Loan rice paper making village have 282 words, post on en.nhandan.org.vn at May 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.