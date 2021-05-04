Earlier, the COVID-19 prevention and control team No.11 of the post found a wooden fishing boat in the middle of the river running from Quoc Thai commune to Khanh An commune (An Phu district, An Giang). It was caught in a shoal and then turned sideways. After that, Phu Huu Border Post mobilized over 20 troops, in coordination with local people to rescue the boat. It took the joint force over two hours to save the couple and their boat. The total damage was estimated at nearly VND 60 million. The boat was captained by Tran Ngoc Dang (born in 1976) and his wife Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga (born in 1978) from Vuon Co village, Ha Thinh commune, Mang Thit district, Vinh Long province. They were carrying nearly 50 tons of cement from Can Tho province to Khanh An commune of An Giang province. Currently, the border post is working with local authorities to help the victims overcome consequences of the accident. Translated by Song Anh
- Is this the worst Grand Designs home EVER? Viewers left stunned by couple who spent £1.3M building a 'tacky' 'Celtic village meets Star Trek' home - with a Stonehenge replica and alien sculptures on the lawn
- The Story Of Martin Gottesfeld: The Hacktivist Who Faces 15 Years In Jail For Trying To Save A Young Girl’s Life
- Appreciation: Joan Rivers, 1933-2014
- How much money do I need to save to retire and live comfortably?
- Thomas Cook news – British couples face losing £20k weddings as holiday firm is on brink of going bust
- Granger Smith's wife Amber says she is 'hopeful' about her family's future as she looks back at 'the year that brought her to her knees' after the couple's three-year-old son River drowned
- Family rescued after being caught out by rapids in Motueka River
- Manchester University lecturer drowned saving son from sea
- Veterans Cedric Russell, Jalen Johnson save the day for Cajuns after rough start
- At SoftBank’s jewel in India: ‘Toxic’ culture and troubling incidents
Trouble couple saved in Hau River have 321 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.