Trouble couple saved in Hau River

Earlier, the COVID-19 prevention and control team No.11 of the post found a wooden fishing boat in the middle of the river running from Quoc Thai commune to Khanh An commune (An Phu district, An Giang). It was caught in a shoal and then turned sideways. After that, Phu Huu Border Post mobilized over 20 troops, in coordination with local people to rescue the boat. It took the joint force over two hours to save the couple and their boat. The total damage was estimated at nearly VND 60 million. The boat was captained by Tran Ngoc Dang (born in 1976) and his wife Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga (born in 1978) from Vuon Co village, Ha Thinh commune, Mang Thit district, Vinh Long province. They were carrying nearly 50 tons of cement from Can Tho province to Khanh An commune of An Giang province. Currently, the border post is working with local authorities to help the victims overcome consequences of the accident. Translated by Song Anh

