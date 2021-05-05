The defendants at court on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The People's Court of Hà Nội on Wednesday opened the first-instance trial in a case related to smuggling and violations of accounting regulations which occurred at Nhật Cường Technic Co. Ltd. This is one of five major cases the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control has required to be tried as early as possible. At the opening session, the jury announced a decision to cancel the trial against Mai Tiến Dũng, 38, head of Nhật Cường Company's used mobile business line, who died due to illness. Among 14 defendants put on trial, three are women. All of the defendants are being held in custody. Two defendants are charged with violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences – Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, the firm's finance director, and Nguyễn Thị Bích Hằng, its chief accountant. The 12 other defendants, along with Ngọc, are prosecuted for smuggling. Regarding the charge of smuggling, the indictment said from January 2014 to May 2019, Bùi Quang Huy, Nhật Cường General Director, personally directed the company's staff to conduct 2,502 illegal transactions involving the purchase and sale of more than 255,000 mobile phones and pieces of electronic equipment worth over VNĐ2.92 trillion in total (US$126.7… Read full this story

Trial begins for smuggling case at Nhật Cường Company have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.