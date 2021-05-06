Trains cancelled from May 6 to prevent widespread community transmission

Health workers are cleaning and disinfecting a train. The statement added that these trains will not be available for passengers from May 6, including NA2, NA1 on Hanoi-Vinh route from May 6; LP7/HP2 and LP3/LP8 on Hanoi –Hai Phong route from May 10; SP3 and SP4 on Hanoi-Lao Cai route from May 7 and 9 respectively. Customers can return their ticket free of charge. The services of these train will remain discontinued until further notice. Additionally, the northern coastal city and province of Hai Phong and Quang Ninh announced to cancel trans-provincial coaches from and to Vinh Phuc Province until further information. Trans-provincial coaches running through Vinh Phuc Province have not been allowed to take a rest stop in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh. By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

