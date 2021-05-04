Traffic infrastructure set to meet freight transport demand of 4.4 billion tonnes

Hải Phòng-Quảng Ninh expressway. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's traffic infrastructure is expected to meet the demand for the annual transportation of 4.4 billion tonnes of freight and 10.46 billion passengers by 2030, heard a recent meeting of the Ministry of Transport. According to the ministry's Transport Development and Strategy Institute, the sector has recorded breakthrough progress in recent times, with investment channelled into building expressways and international seaports and airports and into improving the country's infrastructure. Head of the institute Lê Đỗ Mười said the common goal of the five national transport planning schemes for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050 is to develop a synchronous national infrastructure system, build a number of modern, high-quality works, improve the economy's competitiveness, and gradually curb traffic accidents. The sector has also proposed steps for investment in railways, especially those connecting with seaports and logistics centres to the national rail network. At the meeting, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể said further breakthroughs must be made in the years to come and asked that future projects are linked together and the nation's potential and strengths for socio-economic development are brought into play. He assigned relevant units to assess the demand for new means of transport,… Read full this story

