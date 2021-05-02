Top three safe travel destinations during Tet holiday

Due to the complicated developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), short breaks can be considered a suitable choice of activity for the upcoming holiday, so here are some suggestions for local people who wish to travel during Tet. Mua (Dance) Cave Located approximately 90km from Hanoi, the province of Ninh Binh is blessed with an array of fascinating natural landscapes, and one of which is Mua (Dance) Cave. The Mua Cave Complex, an area composed of an intricate cave systems and limestone mountains, can be found at the foot of Mua mountain within the eco-tourism area of Ninh Xuan Commune in Hoa Lu District. Upon arrival, visitors will be greeted by a rocky hill dotted with nearly 500 steps leading to the very top. A winding road running around the mountain leads guests to the top, which is covered by towers, making it look like a miniature version of the Great Wall. Two sides of the road are decorated with sophisticated stone statues featuring dragons and phoenixes, with many built in the style of the Tran Dynasty who ruled the country from 1225 to 1400. Tourists to the site often try to conquer the peak of the mountain so they… Read full this story

