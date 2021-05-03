Three major highlights in the upcoming general election: NA Secretary

Gia Lai border guards step up communication work on election HCM City develops software for upcoming election Workshop talks ways to promote participation of disabled persons in politics Police launch traffic safety campaign ahead of holidays Government sets out tasks for new term Panels on the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-26 tenure in the northern city of Hoà Bình. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Bùi Văn Cường talks to the Việt Nam Government Portal (VGP) on the preparations and highlights of the upcoming election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-26 tenure. With barely a month remaining until the general election, how are the preparations coming on so far? As per the Politburo's instructions in Directive No. 45-CT/TW, authorities from central to local levels have issued documents guiding the electoral preparations, covering issues such as the composition, number, and structure of NA deputies and representatives at People's Councils at all levels to issues such as professional guidance, communication and publishing information, and ensuring security for the election. Up to now, three rounds of consultations have been completed as well as an official… Read full this story

